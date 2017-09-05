Stovetop chicken and biscuit pot pie by Mama Steph - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Stovetop chicken and biscuit pot pie by Mama Steph

By Stephanie Frazier, Digital Content Producer
Connect
TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 c. chicken stock
  • 1 c. whole milk
  • 3 tbsp. all-purpose flour
  • 1 1/2 tsp. poultry seasoning
  • 1 chopped small onion
  • 1 c. Matchstick Carrots
  • 1 cup frozen corn
  • 3 tbsp. butter
  • 2 c. shredded rotisserie chicken
  • 1 c. frozen cut green beans
  • 2 tbsp. chopped fresh parsley
  • 1 teaspoon minced garlic
  • Biscuits, for serving
Powered by Frankly