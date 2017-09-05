Week 2 Games: Friday Sept. 8

Ennis @ John Tyler (Mother Frances classic)
Marshall @ Longview
Corsicana @ Tyler Lee (Mother Franches classic)- Saturday 11:30 a.m.
Nacogodches @ Lufkin
Hallsville @ Wylie East
Pittsburg @ Pine Tree
North Lamar @ Mt. Pleasant
Garfield @ Sulphur Springs
Chapel Hill vs. Whitehouse (Thursday) @ Rose Stadium
Forney @ Lindale
Jacksonville @ Palestine
Van @ Princeton
Brownsboro @ Spring Hill
Fairfield @ Athens
Liberty Eylau @ Carthage
Bullard @ Groesbeck
Tatum @ Henderson
Kilgore @ Gladewater
Gilmer @ Center
Canton @ Grace
Cooper @ Emory Rains
Wills point @ Carrollton Ranchview
Crockett @ Diboll
Hardin @ Huntington
Shadow Creek @ Jasper
Rusk @ Malakoff
Eustace @ Quitman
Winnsboro @ Quinlan Ford
Kuafman @ Mineola
Mt. Vernon @ Brook Hill
New Diana @ Grand Saline
White Oak @ Gorman
Frankston @ Sabine
Pual Pewitt @ Jefferson
Arp @ Hughes Springs
Palestine Westwood- open
Leon @ Elkhart
Atlanta @ Daingerfield
Troup @ Ore City
Como-Pickton @ Detroit
Mt. Enterprise @ Alba Golden
Elysian fields @ Winona
Waskom vs. Harmony @ Longview Lobo Stadium **Saturday 7 p.m.
Scurry Rosser @ Lone Oak
Edgewood @ Caddo Mills
Beckville @ West Sabine
All Saints @ West Rusk
Union Grove @ Harleton
Garrison @ San Augustine
Shelbyville @ Hemphill
Silsbee @ Newton
Corrigan @ Centerville
Linden-Kildare @ Clarksville
Alto @ Big Sandy
Colmesneil @ Cross Roads
Worthan @ Cayuga
Cushing @ Hawkins
Timpson @ Carlise
Lovelady @ Anderson Shiro
Grapeland @ Groveton
Tenaha @ Kerens
James Bowie @ Overton
Chant Home School @ Kings Academy
Emery Weiner @ Chester **Saturday** 7 pm
Union Hill @ Full Armor Christian Academy
Leverett’s Chapel @ Fruitvale
Apple Springs @ Community Christian
