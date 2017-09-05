Week 2 Games: Friday Sept. 8 - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Week 2 Games: Friday Sept. 8

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) -

Ennis @ John Tyler (Mother Frances classic)

Marshall @ Longview

Corsicana @ Tyler Lee (Mother Franches classic)- Saturday 11:30 a.m.

Nacogodches @ Lufkin

Hallsville @ Wylie East

Pittsburg @ Pine Tree

North Lamar @ Mt. Pleasant

Garfield @ Sulphur Springs

Chapel Hill vs. Whitehouse (Thursday) @ Rose Stadium

Forney @ Lindale

Jacksonville @ Palestine

Van @ Princeton

Brownsboro @ Spring Hill

Fairfield @ Athens

Liberty Eylau @ Carthage

Bullard @ Groesbeck

Tatum @ Henderson

Kilgore @ Gladewater

Gilmer @ Center

Canton @ Grace

Cooper @ Emory Rains

Wills point @ Carrollton Ranchview

Crockett @ Diboll

Hardin @ Huntington

Shadow Creek @ Jasper

Rusk @ Malakoff

Eustace @ Quitman

Winnsboro @ Quinlan Ford

Kuafman @ Mineola

Mt. Vernon @ Brook Hill

New Diana @ Grand Saline

White Oak @ Gorman

Frankston @ Sabine

Pual Pewitt @ Jefferson

Arp @ Hughes Springs

Palestine Westwood- open

Leon @ Elkhart

Atlanta @ Daingerfield

Troup @ Ore City

Como-Pickton @ Detroit

Mt. Enterprise @ Alba Golden

Elysian fields @ Winona

Waskom vs. Harmony @ Longview Lobo Stadium **Saturday 7 p.m.

Scurry Rosser @ Lone Oak

Edgewood @ Caddo Mills

Beckville @ West Sabine

All Saints @ West Rusk

Union Grove @ Harleton

Garrison @ San Augustine

Shelbyville @ Hemphill

Silsbee @ Newton

Corrigan @ Centerville

Linden-Kildare @ Clarksville

Alto @ Big Sandy

Colmesneil @ Cross Roads

Worthan @ Cayuga

Cushing @ Hawkins

Timpson @ Carlise

Lovelady @ Anderson Shiro

Grapeland @ Groveton

Tenaha @ Kerens

James Bowie @ Overton

Chant Home School @ Kings Academy

Emery Weiner @ Chester **Saturday** 7 pm

Union Hill @ Full Armor Christian Academy

Leverett’s Chapel @ Fruitvale

Apple Springs @ Community Christian

Powered by Frankly