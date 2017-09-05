Police arrest suspect in shooting at Longview apartments

Longview police have arrested a suspect in an Aug.16 shooting at an apartment complex.

Tuesday, the Longview Police Department said the Special Investigations and Apprehension Unit, along with patrol officers, arrested Xzayver Alexzay Carter, 19, of Longview.

"Carter was involved in the shooting on Aug. 16, 2017, at the American Fidelity Apartments in the 3400 block of Morrision Street," LPD said in a post on social media.

One person was shot and transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say that person recovered from his injuries and has been released from the hospital.

Officers found Carter about 12:47 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Clover Lane in Longview.

He was arrested on a warrant for aggravated assault and booked into the Gregg County Jail.

