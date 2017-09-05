Tyler Fire Marshal releases new details on Brookshire's ammonia leak

Week 2 Game Schedule:Friday Sept. 8More >>
Week 2 Game Schedule:Friday Sept. 8More >>
Longview police say Carter was involved in the shooting on August 16, 2017 at the American Fidelity Apartments.More >>
Longview police say Carter was involved in the shooting on August 16, 2017 at the American Fidelity Apartments.More >>
The Tyler Fire Marshal's Office released a statement Tuesday morning in regards to the ammonia leak that occurred at the Brookshire's warehouse on Sept. 1.More >>
The Tyler Fire Marshal's Office released a statement Tuesday morning in regards to the ammonia leak that occurred at the Brookshire's warehouse on Sept. 1.More >>
A soldier from Tyler got a unique surprise from the people he helped in Katy after Hurricane Harvey unleashed his fury on the community.More >>
A soldier from Tyler got a unique surprise from the people he helped in Katy after Hurricane Harvey unleashed his fury on the community.More >>