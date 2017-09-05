Tyler Fire Marshal releases new details on Brookshire's ammonia leak

The Tyler Fire Marshal's Office released a statement Tuesday morning in regards to the ammonia leak that occurred at the Brookshire's warehouse on Sept. 1.

Captain Brandon Davis says the leak at Brookshire's occurred on the roof of a cold storage building due to a failure in the piping. The leak was quickly contained by shutting off the valves on either side of the rupture.

Tyler Hazmat and Brookshire’s employees continued to monitor the air around the complex until the ammonia had dissipated to a safe level.

Several Engines, a Ladder Truck, Hazmat, a District Chief and an Investigator responded.

TFD released the scene back to Brookshire’s at approximately 10:05 am.

Thomas Erny with TCEQ was on the scene when the last TFD unit cleared.

16 individuals were injured at the scene. Ten were treated and released at the scene and six more were transported to a local hospital for precautionary reasons.

No life threatening injuries occurred.

