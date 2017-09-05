Tuesday's Weather: Mostly sunny and warm. Afternoon high temperatures in the lower 90s.

Good Tuesday morning, East Texas! Another nice, mild start with fair skies. Mostly sunny today with light winds out of the west and southwest. Temperatures this afternoon will reach the lower 90s with a few more clouds by late afternoon and evening. A chance for a few showers this evening ahead of the cold front that arrives tonight.



The chance for rain lasts overnight into tomorrow morning with clearing skies by tomorrow afternoon. Northeast winds will be breezy at times tomorrow behind the cold front with cooler temperatures.



Tomorrow afternoon, high temperatures only reach the lower 80s. A cool, crisp start to the day Thursday and Friday as temperatures fall into the upper 50s in many places.



Mostly sunny both afternoons with high temperatures in the lower to mid 80s to end the work week.



A beautiful weekend is in store for East Texas with lots of sunshine, light winds and great temperatures. Morning lows both Saturday and Sunday will be in the lower 60s with a few upper 50s and afternoon high temperatures will only reach the mid 80s.



