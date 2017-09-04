Gladewater injured player back at home, Red Zone game of the week announced

Between a last second game winning touchdown for Bishop Gorman, and Kurt Traylor picking up his first victory as the head coach of Tyler Lee, week one of the high school football season certainly did not disappoint. But on a more serious note, I am pleased to report that Gladewater's Rasheed Scott is back home and feeling a lot better..More >>
Between a last second game winning touchdown for Bishop Gorman, and Kurt Traylor picking up his first victory as the head coach of Tyler Lee, week one of the high school football season certainly did not disappoint. But on a more serious note, I am pleased to report that Gladewater's Rasheed Scott is back home and feeling a lot better..More >>
The Rains ISD family is saddened by the sudden death of one of their student athletes.More >>
The Rains ISD family is saddened by the sudden death of one of their student athletes.More >>