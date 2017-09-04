Gladewater injured player back at home, Red Zone game of the week announced

Tatum at Henderson is the Red Zone game of the week for week two.

Between a last second game winning touchdown for Bishop Gorman, and Kurt Traylor picking up his first victory as the head coach of Tyler Lee, week one

of the high school football season certainly did not disappoint.

But on a more serious note, I am pleased to report that Gladewater's Rasheed Scott is back home and feeling a lot better. I spoke with Bears head coach John Berry Monday afternoon and after being care flighted to Dallas with an injury against Carthage, Scott has been released from the hospital.

As we close the book on week one and look ahead to Friday, again there are a ton of all East Texas match-ups which makes it fun. And actually we get some early action because rivals Chapel Hill and Whitehouse square off on Thursday at Rose Stadium.

Our Red Zone game of the week features Tatum at Henderson. We'll have much more on that contest in the days to come.



