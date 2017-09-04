East Texans host Labor Day cookout for Harvey evacuees

Between a last second game winning touchdown for Bishop Gorman, and Kurt Traylor picking up his first victory as the head coach of Tyler Lee, week one of the high school football season certainly did not disappoint. But on a more serious note, I am pleased to report that Gladewater's Rasheed Scott is back home and feeling a lot better..More >>
Between a last second game winning touchdown for Bishop Gorman, and Kurt Traylor picking up his first victory as the head coach of Tyler Lee, week one of the high school football season certainly did not disappoint. But on a more serious note, I am pleased to report that Gladewater's Rasheed Scott is back home and feeling a lot better..More >>
Coordinators say leftovers from Monday's event were sent to a local food bank.More >>
Coordinators say leftovers from Monday's event were sent to a local food bank.More >>
East Texans are coming together and doing their part to help those affected by Tropical Storm Harvey.More >>
East Texans are coming together and doing their part to help those affected by tropical storm Harvey.More >>
Three people died after a Friday afternoon wreck in Marion County.More >>
Three people died after a Friday afternoon wreck in Marion County.More >>
Inside this now empty cabin the Albizures family found a safe haven during Hurricane Harvey. ,More >>
Inside this now empty cabin the Albizures family found a safe haven during Hurricane Harvey. ,More >>