East Texans host Labor Day cookout for Harvey evacuees

The event hosted evacuees from Harvey's damage path who are staying in area hotels. (Source: KLTV)

Burgers were donated by the Neches River Runners, whose annual canoe race was disrupted by high waters. (Source: KLTV)

Palestine residents served up burgers to Harvey evacuees staying in the area. (Source: KLTV)

Labor Day is one of the top three holidays in the United States to light a grill. And for a group of East Texans in Palestine, there were some extra guests at their Labor Day cookout.

Harvey evacuees gathered with locals at Reagan Park in Palestine Monday. The idea started when the Neches River Runners annual canoe race was canceled due to high water in the river.

"But things blossomed from there," event coordinator Brad Chaffins said.

The supplies meant for the event were put toward the Labor Day cookout. Along with some extra supplies from the local Walmart, there was a full on event for Harvey evacuees staying in Palestine.

"It feels good," evacuee Brittany Guillory said.

Guillory was in Palestine from Beaumont, alongside family whose town is still having trouble with its post storm water supply. They say some roads are still blocked, and that they're booked for the next couple weeks at a hotel in Palestine.

Coordinators say leftovers from Monday's event were sent to a local food bank.

