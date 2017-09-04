DPS: 3 dead after vehicle strikes tree in Marion County

Three people died after a Friday afternoon wreck in Marion County.

According to DPS, troopers responded to a one vehicle fatal crash on SH-49, approximately 2.8 miles east of the city of Jefferson in Marion County.

The preliminary crash report indicates that the driver of a 2010 Chevrolet Traverse, identified as Annie Elliott Lang, 68 of Jefferson, was traveling east on SH-49 when the vehicle traveled across the double yellow lines, over-corrected to the right and traveled off the roadway onto the south right of the highway.

According to DPS, the vehicle struck a tree with its front end and repelled to the left. The vehicle came to rest facing west.

Lang was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Lena Pope, her body was taken to Haggard Funeral Home in Jefferson.

A passenger, identified as Johnnie Lee Lang, 49 of Jefferson was also pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger, identified as Annie Rena Lang, 34 of Jefferson, was taken to LSU Shreveport where she later died.

A passenger, identified as Floyd Henry Lang, 63, was transported to LSU Shreveport in serious condition.

