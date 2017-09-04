East Texas couple takes Labor Day off for special delivery

Candice and Derrick Reeves load up with donations for a hurricane relief delivery. Phot by Jamey Boyum KLTV.

Derrick Reeves is a trucker by trade, and as if he doesn’t drive enough, on his Labor Day off he’s driving 400 miles round-trip for a good cause. Reeves and his wife Candice are taking a load of donated supplies to Cleveland, Texas, just north of Houston, for victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The Reeves' decided that since Grandma was watching their seven kids, it was time to put the van to good use.

Candice and Derrick live in the Longview area and are affiliated with The Harvester Center Church in New Diana. Some church members headed south to volunteer.

“They ran supplies down to the Vidor area, as well as two of our guys actually went down with a boat to help. They ran for several days and did some rescue and some supply, back and forth stuff,” Derrick said.

Since Candice and Derrick have a vehicle with a lot of space:

“We’re just trying to do our part, even as small as it seems to be, just run some supplies down and help,” Derrick stated.

The Dream Center in Longview has been accepting donations for a week, and much of it has been taken to evacuees, but more donations keep coming in. The Reeves' decided it was their turn for transport.

“And if there’s anything we can do in the meantime, we’ll try and do it while we’re there, but it’ll be a round trip in a day; we gotta get back to the kids,” Derrick explained.

“Well, it’s supposed to be your day off isn’t it?” I asked Derrick

“Well, not only is it our day off, it’s our anniversary today. We’ve been married 13 years, so what a better way to spend an anniversary together and make the trip, and to help out,” Derrick revealed.

They picked up a lot of donations, but there was still room, so they stopped by Homewood Suites in Longview, where they are also taking in donations.

And what does Derrick haul? He drives a tanker delivering crude oil to refineries.

“It goes from our refinery at Delek and runs to the Alon in Krotz Springs, and they need it bad. They’re trying to keep up with the demand right now with those big plants being shut down in Houston,” Derrick said.

So driving a van, even a big one, hundreds of miles in one day is child’s play compared to what he’s used to doing.

Derrick says he doesn’t want the disaster victims to be forgotten in the coming weeks since their battle to get back to a normal life is just beginning.

