Harvey evacuees staying in Tyler State Park head back to Houston

Albizures family leaving their cabin at Tyler State Park and heading back to their Houston home after Harvey forced them to evacuate over a week ago. (Source: KLTV News Staff)

Inside a now-empty cabin the Albizures family found a safe haven during Hurricane Harvey. The family has been staying at Tyler State Park for over a week, and now that flood waters are receding, they are going back to Houston.

“We’re not sure how everything is at our house,” Says William Albizures. “Some hopes are that everything is fine, nothing happened, and everything might be normal, like how we left.”

Ready for whatever they may face, the family is not going home empty-handed.

“We’re also taking some supplies,” says Albizures. “So if the stores are closed, we will be prepared ahead of time.”

After finding shelter in East Texas, they say they hope to return the favor.

“We’re going to probably open our house for people to come over to get their shelter there if everything’s fine,” says Albizures.

Despite the uncertainties that lie ahead, Albizures is hopeful for the future.

“I feel pretty excited because I was going to start college whenever we left, but then they closed it for another week and a half,” says Albizures. “So I’m going to start college on Wednesday.”

While staying in the park and hearing of people's loss back in South Texas, Albizures says he learned an important lesson.

“Material possessions aren’t that necessary in life,” says Albizures. "I know we dedicate a lot of time for our stuff that we work hard for, but sometimes the most important things is our lives and our family.”

The family says that if their home was damaged in the storm, they will have to find a shelter in the area to stay in. However, they are hoping that it not the case.

Related: Tyler State Park sheltering Harvey evacuees

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.