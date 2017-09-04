ETX man arrested after leading police on high speed chase

An ETX man is behind bars after leading police on a high-speed chase in Gregg County.

Robert Odel Smith, 35, of Longview, was arrested and charged with DWI, possession of marijuana, and evading arrest with a vehicle on Saturday around midnight.

According to Gregg County Precinct 2, Justice of the Peace, Time Bryan, police attempted a traffic stop after noticing Smith's failure to properly stop at a stop light near Pine Tree Stadium on Loop 281.

Smith did not pull over but instead hit the gas, reaching speeds of 100 miles per hour.

He finally stopped on the Estes Parkway I-20 overpass and was taken into custody.

Smith is currently in the Gregg County Jail on bonds totaling $23,000.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.