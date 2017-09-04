Tony Ramey to perform in Ben Wheeler September 8

Moore's Store in Ben Wheeler will host live music on Friday night.

Details were shared in a media release, as follows:



This Friday, September 8, singer-songwriter Tony Ramey will be performing at Moore’s Store in Ben Wheeler, Texas.

Ramey has recorded nine albums and written over 2,400 songs. His latest release, Soul Survivor, features a duet with the iconic Willie Nelson.

Tony has garnered Gold and Platinum Records as a songwriter in Nashville. Currently, he tours the US and Texas and was named 2016’s Independent Artist of the Year by the Texas Country Music Association



If you don’t recognize Ramey's name, you will likely recognize the names of the world-class performers that he has written hits for, including George Strait, Trisha Yearwood, Doug Stone, Easton Corbin, John Michael Montgomery, Craig Morgan, Alabama, Aaron Watson, Ray Price, Johnny Lee, Mark Chesnutt and others. Tony has opened for performers including Reba McEntire, Billy Ray Cyrus, Dan Seals, Lorrie Morgan, George Jones, Keith Whitley, and Glen Campbell, as well.



Hearing Tony Ramey sing his songs and tell the stories behind them is an experience you don’t want to miss. Bring your friends to Moore’s Store in Ben Wheeler this Friday, September 8, as he performs from 9-11 p.m.

There will be a $5 cover at the door. Moore’s Store is a full-service restaurant and bar and is located at 1535 FM 279 in downtown Ben Wheeler.

For more information on Tony Ramey, check out his website, www.tonyramey.com.