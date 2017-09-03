East Texans and Harvey - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

East Texans and Harvey

Tonight at 10, we have more about an East Texan who died while trying to rescue others from Harvey's flooding in Houston.  Khyati Patel has been talking with Tomas Carreon's friends and loved ones.  They share their story with you tonight in a new report.

Tonight at 10, we have a new report that goes to show there are limitless ways to help Hurricane Harvey survivors.  Jeff Ferrell joins us at 10 with the story of a how a 4th grader's tissue idea will ease the pain in Houston and beyond.  

Brionna Rivers has a new report about an East Texas business that has taken helping out with donations to a whole different level.  Donations: boutique style at 10.
 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Week 1 Scores

    Week 1 Scores

    Sunday, September 3 2017 1:47 PM EDT2017-09-03 17:47:30 GMT

    Week 1 Games 

    More >>

    Week 1 Games 

    More >>

  • Saturday Night Lights - All Saints, Brook Hill and more

    Saturday Night Lights - All Saints, Brook Hill and more

    Saturday, September 2 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-09-03 03:48:06 GMT
    KLTV StaffKLTV Staff
    Week 1 of high school football returning to East Texas was not over Friday night as multiple TAPPS teams kept the action going through the weekend. In the annual Azalea Classic, All Saints took on A-Plus Academy at T.K. Gormans' McCallum Stadium. Trojans quarterback Tanner Towns stole the show running in the first two touchdowns of the night. Trojans would go on to beat the Knights 56-16. In Bullard, Brook Hill hosted a team from Canada as apart of their annual Warrior Bowl. Ro...More >>
    Week 1 of high school football returning to East Texas was not over Friday night as multiple TAPPS teams kept the action going through the weekend. In the annual Azalea Classic, All Saints took on A-Plus Academy at T.K. Gormans' McCallum Stadium. Trojans quarterback Tanner Towns stole the show running in the first two touchdowns of the night. Trojans would go on to beat the Knights 56-16. In Bullard, Brook Hill hosted a team from Canada as apart of their annual Warrior Bowl. Ro...More >>

  • City of Palestine issues boil water notice

    City of Palestine issues boil water notice

    Saturday, September 2 2017 10:04 PM EDT2017-09-03 02:04:52 GMT
    According to a City of Palestine Press Release: Due to a water main repair for residents in the area of Nixon Street, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required our water system City of Palestine, PWS 0010001 to notify customers of the need to boil their water prior to consumption. To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought t...More >>
    According to a City of Palestine Press Release: Due to a water main repair for residents in the area of Nixon Street, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required our water system City of Palestine, PWS 0010001 to notify customers of the need to boil their water prior to consumption. To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought t...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly