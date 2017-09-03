Ministry team going to flood areas

With tons of donations and supplies coming from all over the country for south Texas flood victims, there is yet another element of help that will be sent from East Texas: Moral and spiritual support.

The Highway 80 Rescue Mission will be sending a special group of men to help survivors deal with their losses.

"I'd gotten to a point where I'd lost everything in my life, I didn't even have family members to rely on, or friends or family. And I know exactly how that must feel. I came here to Highway 80 in a last ditch effort to get my life under control," says 27-year-old Dalton Johnson, who was homeless himself for a tim

"We have guys in our Christ centered recovery program that do community service. Enacting them to help people cleanup and so on," says mission director Eric Burger.

Johnson and Christopher Mayhan are both part of the rescue mission disciple recovery program and will be clean-up workers and ministry disciples to flood victims.

"It hurt my heart to see their suffering down south. It's hard having to start over. A lot of my family stay in Louisiana they were affected by Katrina when it hit. They lost their homes," says Mayhan.

Both hit hard times but found their way back.

"Drug addiction and alcoholism drained me physically and mentally over a period of 10-to-15 years," Mayhan says.

But, it's that 'way back' that they want to pass on to flood victims.

"I hope I can make a positive impact even if it's just one person. There's a recovery process that's in store, they can bounce back from this. I'm living proof of it," Johnson says.

Their job will be to help in the clean-up, but also to offer hope.

"I've been given a new life and been clean and sober for almost a year now. There is hope, there is restoration that can happen from all this. It just makes me feel good that I can give back to the community because I feel for so many years I've taken from the community," says Johnson.

"Let them know that there is light at the end of the tunnel, and we'll make it out of this," says Mayhan.

A discipleship team from Highway 80 Rescue Mission is expected to travel to flood areas sometime in the next two weeks.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.





