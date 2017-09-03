East Texas store donates entire wardrobe to Harvey survivors - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

East Texas store donates entire wardrobe to Harvey survivors

By Brionna Rivers, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Empty clothing racks at Market Street Nest after the owners donate their entire wardrobe to survivors of Hurricane Harvey. (Source: KLTV News Staff) Empty clothing racks at Market Street Nest after the owners donate their entire wardrobe to survivors of Hurricane Harvey. (Source: KLTV News Staff)
Market Street Nest in downtown Mabank. (Source: KLTV News Staff) Market Street Nest in downtown Mabank. (Source: KLTV News Staff)
Sign posted inside Market Street Nest to inform customers why there are no clothes. (Source: KLTV News Staff) Sign posted inside Market Street Nest to inform customers why there are no clothes. (Source: KLTV News Staff)
MABANK, TX (KLTV) -

Market Street Nest is a quaint store in downtown Mabank where the love for Texas doesn't go un-noticed.

"We sell a little bit of everything,” says Julie Squibb, the store’s owner. “We have homeware, we have children's clothes, we have women's clothes."

They don't have any clothes at the moment.

"I was just walking through the store one day wondering what we as 'the nest' family could do,” says Julie. “I thought you know what we just need to bag all this up and donate all of it."

Julie sent the stores entire wardrobe to survivors of Hurricane Harvey. If you ask her how she'll make up for the four thousand dollars in donated merchandise she’ll shrug and say “not worried about it.”

Worried by the empty racks for just a moment was her co-owner and husband Randy.

"I was walking back and I went oh my gosh,” says Randy Squibb. “I immediately picked up the phone and called Julie and said honey I think we've been robbed."

"I was like oh I forgot to tell you I donated all of our clothes,” says Julie. “He thought it was fabulous he was glad we did it."

Randy describes his wife's grand gesture as unique.

"It's great that people give their old items and their items that don't fit anymore that's great they need that,” says Randy. “But these were brand new clothes."

While their hangers may be bare the couple only has one hope.

"People around Texas have been giving and are trying to help people out,” says Randy.  “I hope that other parts of the world see what we're doing and say that's how to take care of people that's what you do.”

The Squibbs say they just took the clothing to a donation drop off but, they believe most of it was taken to the shelter at the Dallas Convention Center.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Week 1 Scores

    Week 1 Scores

    Sunday, September 3 2017 1:47 PM EDT2017-09-03 17:47:30 GMT

    Week 1 Games 

    More >>

    Week 1 Games 

    More >>

  • Saturday Night Lights - All Saints, Brook Hill and more

    Saturday Night Lights - All Saints, Brook Hill and more

    Saturday, September 2 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-09-03 03:48:06 GMT
    KLTV StaffKLTV Staff
    Week 1 of high school football returning to East Texas was not over Friday night as multiple TAPPS teams kept the action going through the weekend. In the annual Azalea Classic, All Saints took on A-Plus Academy at T.K. Gormans' McCallum Stadium. Trojans quarterback Tanner Towns stole the show running in the first two touchdowns of the night. Trojans would go on to beat the Knights 56-16. In Bullard, Brook Hill hosted a team from Canada as apart of their annual Warrior Bowl. Ro...More >>
    Week 1 of high school football returning to East Texas was not over Friday night as multiple TAPPS teams kept the action going through the weekend. In the annual Azalea Classic, All Saints took on A-Plus Academy at T.K. Gormans' McCallum Stadium. Trojans quarterback Tanner Towns stole the show running in the first two touchdowns of the night. Trojans would go on to beat the Knights 56-16. In Bullard, Brook Hill hosted a team from Canada as apart of their annual Warrior Bowl. Ro...More >>

  • City of Palestine issues boil water notice

    City of Palestine issues boil water notice

    Saturday, September 2 2017 10:04 PM EDT2017-09-03 02:04:52 GMT
    According to a City of Palestine Press Release: Due to a water main repair for residents in the area of Nixon Street, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required our water system City of Palestine, PWS 0010001 to notify customers of the need to boil their water prior to consumption. To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought t...More >>
    According to a City of Palestine Press Release: Due to a water main repair for residents in the area of Nixon Street, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required our water system City of Palestine, PWS 0010001 to notify customers of the need to boil their water prior to consumption. To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought t...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly