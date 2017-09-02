Saturday Night Lights - All Saints, Brook Hill and more

Week 1 of high school football returning to East Texas was not over Friday night as multiple TAPPS teams kept the action going through the weekend.

In the annual Azalea Classic, All Saints took on A-Plus Academy at T.K. Gormans' McCallum Stadium. Trojans quarterback Tanner Towns stole the show running in the first two touchdowns of the night. Trojans would go on to beat the Knights 56-16.

In Bullard, Brook Hill hosted a team from Canada as apart of their annual Warrior Bowl. Royal Imperial put up a good fight through all four quarters, but in the end the Guard came out on top 51-27.

