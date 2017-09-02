City of Palestine issues boil water notice - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

City of Palestine issues boil water notice

By Sophia Constantine, Multi-Media Journalist
PALESTINE, TX (KLTV) -

According to a City of Palestine Press Release:

Due to a water main repair for residents in the area of Nixon Street, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required our water system City of Palestine, PWS 0010001 to notify customers of the need to boil their water prior to consumption.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the water system officials will notify you that the water is safe for consumption. Instructions to discontinue boiling will be issued in the same manner as this notice.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Felipe Garcia at (903) 731-8483.

  

    

       
