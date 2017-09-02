Cajun-Cowboy Rabbit Show in Longview

A war over bragging rights between Texas and Louisiana is going on this weekend. Over rabbits!

It was the third annual Cajun-Cowboy Rabbit Breeders Association show at the Longview Fairgrounds Expo building.

Over three-thousand rabbits of every breed are entered in categories of best in breed, and best in show, much like the Westminster dog show.

The two-day event will determine which state will win the over-all show.

Louisiana won the first event, Texas won the second.

The show will continue Sunday from 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.