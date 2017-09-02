Rescue Mission joins businesses in Harvey flood relief effort

The Highway 80 Rescue Mission is now teaming up with a Longview business to give continuous support and supplies to those affected by Harvey.

Not a one-time effort. But one that will go on until there is no more need.

Already having shipped out one flatbed trailer full of supplies, workers at Leland Bradlee construction have partnered with the Highway 80 Rescue Mission to provide continuous help for victims of Harvey.

"I saw the videos the devastating videos on Facebook and it really just touched my heart," said Kristen Smith of Leland Bradlee. "And we teamed up here with the Highway 80 rescue mission and they're going to be making trips down there. They can never have too much."

Knowing that one effort will not be nearly enough, they also know it will be a continuously changing situation as far as the needs of flood victims

"What is the need going to look like? Part of that is whether the need is going to be right on sight to help people recover, " said Highway 80 mission director Eric Burger. "We want to make sure that whatever those needs are, we're doing what we can to help people in their time of need."

"People down there are just trying to eat and drink something and make it. So anything you can do to help somebody is wonderful," said donator David Wolford.

Water is a priority, but other items like diapers, cleaning supplies and toiletries are essentials too.



"Yeah it's a continuous thing you just have to keep giving, every time you're in Walmart pick up another case of water," Smith says.



Those who are donating get the message that a one-time donation may only be good for one day.



"When I first saw people coming out of their houses down there and realized everything in their future was ruined for a year or better. I want to give things but I do want to remember it's going to be a long term problem," Wolford says.



"We'll be here as long as it takes," Smith says.

The group will deliver their first batch of supplies by Tuesday.

Organizers say the public can d rop off donations at Leland Bradlee construction in Longview or the Highway 80 rescue mission continuously until further notice.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.