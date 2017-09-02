East Texas nurses headed to Beaumont to assist in Harvey relief

A group of East Texas nurses left for Beaumont Saturday to help with Harvey relief efforts.



29 nurses from Christus Trinity Mother Frances will be working at Christus St. Michael Hospital in Beaumont. When they get there they will relieve the nurses who have been on duty for several days.



This is the second group of nurses to leave from Christus Trinity Mother Frances. A group of 17 left on earlier this week.



“They've lost everything so going down and helping was the best that we could do. Just do whatever we can. We are willing to just go and be extra hands,” said registered nurse Kala Anders.

This group of nurses will return to East Texas on Wednesday. Officials said they will likely send another group before they return.



Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.