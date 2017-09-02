Dallas Cowboys cut Jacksonville native from 53-man roster

Known as "Double J," Justin is a special needs student at Hughes Springs. He suffered a traumatic brain injury when he was four, but has always been involved with the Mustangs as their manager. Well Thursday night, Justin got to suit up and take the field. On the first play of the game, the 6 foot 9 star took the ball and broke straight for the end zone.More >>
It wasn't too long ago, the Winona couldn't buy a win, but now the Wildcats are district title contenders. In head coach Keylon Kincade's first year in 2014, Winona went just 1-9. Last year, the Wildcats were 8-6 and advanced all the way to the state quarterfinals.
