Dallas Cowboys cut Jacksonville native from 53-man roster

The Dallas Cowboys sliced and diced to reach the NFL's 53-man roster limit by Saturday’s 3 p.m. deadline. The franchise made 38 moves, including the release of pro quarterback and Jacksonville native Luke McCown.

McCown will still receive his $80,000 signing bonus and &170,000 of his salary, totaling to $250,000 in guaranteed money.

Here is the Cowboys’ full list of roster moves to reach the league’s 53-man limit:



Waived

DE Richard Ash

DE Woody Baron

RB Brandon Brown-Dukes

WR Brian Brown

C Ross Burbank

CB Dejaun Butler

DT Jordan Carrell

G Kadeem Edwards

LB Kennan Gilchrist

CB John Green

WR Karel Hamilton

P Sam Irwin-Hill

DT Joey Ivie

TE Blake Jarwin

WR Andy Jones

LB Joseph Jones

DE Lenny Jones

WR Lance Lenoir

DE Darnell Leslie

LB Lamar Louis

TE M.J. McFarland

DE Lewis Neal

WR Uzoma Nwachukwu

CB Sammy Seamster

S Jameill Showers

G Dan Skipper

G Nate Theaker

CB Marquez White

LS Zach Wood

Released

S Robert Blanton

T Emmett Cleary

RB Ronnie Hillman

QB Kellen Moore

QB Luke McCown

INJURY SETTLEMENT

T Clay DeBord

RESERVE/SUSPENDED

DE Damontre’ Moore

DE David Irving

RESERVE/INJURED

CB Duke Thomas

