Dallas Cowboys cut Jacksonville native from 53-man roster

The Dallas Cowboys sliced and diced to reach the NFL's 53-man roster limit by Saturday’s 3 p.m. deadline. The franchise made 38 moves, including the release of pro quarterback and Jacksonville native Luke McCown. 

McCown will still receive his $80,000 signing bonus and &170,000 of his salary, totaling to $250,000 in guaranteed money.  

Here is the Cowboys’ full list of roster moves to reach the league’s 53-man limit:
 

Waived

DE Richard Ash                       

DE Woody Baron                     

RB Brandon Brown-Dukes      

WR Brian Brown                  

C Ross Burbank                    

CB Dejaun Butler                    

DT Jordan Carrell                     

G Kadeem Edwards              

LB Kennan Gilchrist                 

CB John Green                        

WR Karel Hamilton                    

P Sam Irwin-Hill                     

DT Joey Ivie                             

TE Blake Jarwin                     

WR Andy Jones                         

LB Joseph Jones                     

DE Lenny Jones                      

WR Lance Lenoir                      

DE Darnell Leslie                      

LB Lamar Louis                       

TE M.J. McFarland                   

DE Lewis Neal                         

WR Uzoma Nwachukwu          

CB Sammy Seamster               

S Jameill Showers                 

G Dan Skipper                        

G Nate Theaker                      

CB Marquez White                   

LS Zach Wood                                                                                                                                  

Released                                                                                                

S Robert Blanton                   

T Emmett Cleary                   

RB Ronnie Hillman                   

QB Kellen Moore   

QB Luke McCown                                                                                            

INJURY SETTLEMENT                                                                                

T Clay DeBord                                                                                     

RESERVE/SUSPENDED                                                                             

DE Damontre’ Moore

DE David Irving                                                                                         

RESERVE/INJURED                                                                                   

CB Duke Thomas       

