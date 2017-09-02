East Texas Idol winner, preparing for audition in Shreveport

East Texas Idol winner Jonah Gonzales is gearing up for the next round of competition. This weekend he will head to Shreveport and audition in from of American Idol judges on Monday.

The 21-year-old beat out 14 other finalist for the title East Texas Idol. Along with a guaranteed audition with the judges, KLTV is covering his travel expenses.

Gonzales said he's always loved to sing and write his own music but he'd never thought about competing.

"My sister sent in a video of me singing without me knowing. I got the phone call on a Wednesday right before the contest and they said hey you've made top 15 of etx idol and i was kind of confused like what are you talking about," Gonzales said.



Gonzales said he is grateful for the opportunity to audition. He plans to sing one of his original songs for the American Idol audition on Monday.



