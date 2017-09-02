East Texas paramedic returns after a week of rescuing flood victims

An East Texas paramedic said pictures don't do the devastation left behind by Hurricane Harvey justice.

Roy Langford spent about week moving people and patients displaced by the floods to shelters and hospitals.

"It’s worse off than the pictures can describe," Langford said.



Langford and his team made the trip first to San Antonio for briefing then assigned rescue missions in Victoria. Their goal was to rescue medical patients and residents that were displace by flooding as a result of Hurricane Harvey.



"Some of them were so flooded. A lot of them had to come out by boats so we were standing knee deep in water and getting patients out of boats and into ambulances," Langford said.



Once in the flooded town, getting to those in need proved challenging in an ambulance.



"Sometimes it doesn't catch up with the mapping system. So we ended up on roads with a lot of water so what we end up doing is just back tracking and find a different route around," Langford said.



Langford spent six days in the flooded areas and said the large amount of water completely changed the landscape.



"You can look down at an embankment and see a highway that's 30 feet down below you but it’s so flooded the water is two feet from you," Langford said.

Even in the midst of devastation, Langford said people had come from all over to give and serve where they could.



"The atmosphere was pretty good everyone was down there for one reason and that was to help," Langford said.



Even though he's back on dry land he knows there is still work to be done. Langford said he's ready to go if he's needed again.



Langford and his team returned Thursday and crews were sent down to relieve them. They haven't received word yet if they will be returning to South Texas. That request will come from state officials.

