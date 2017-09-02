East Texas paramedic returns after a week of rescuing flood victims

Smith County fire crews responded to two house fires this morning, both deemed a total loss.More >>
Smith County fire crews responded to two house fires this morning, both deemed a total loss.More >>
Week 1 GamesMore >>
Week 1 GamesMore >>
The FM 2087 bridge is ready for traveling.More >>
The FM 2087 bridge is ready for traveling.More >>
Governor Gregg Abbott has released a statement Friday saying the state will "identify and vigorously prosecute" those who use price gouging to take advantage of the victims of Hurricane Harvey.More >>
Governor Gregg Abbott has released a statement Friday saying the state will "identify and vigorously prosecute" those who use price gouging to take advantage of the victims of Hurricane Harvey.More >>
Colonial Hills Baptist Church in Tyler began accepting immediate need donations for hurricane evacuees staying in the area this week, and they’re very well stocked.More >>
Colonial Hills Baptist Church in Tyler began accepting immediate need donations for hurricane evacuees staying in the area this week, and they’re very well stocked.More >>