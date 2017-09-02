Fire crews respond to 2 house fires in Smith County, both deemed total loss

Smith County fire crews responded to two house fires this morning, both deemed a total loss.

According to the Smith County Fire Marshall, around 2:30 a.m. they responded to a house fire on 14000 block CR 1113 near Noonday.

When fire crews arrived, they discovered the house was fully involved.

No injuries were reported and no one was inside the home at the time. The home was deemed a total loss and the cause is still under investigation.

A second fire was reported around 6:00 a.m. on 19000 block CR 26, just east of Tyler.

The homeowner woke up, smelled something burning and saw smoke coming out of the electrical outlets, according to the Smith County Fire Marshall.

The homeowner was able to get out of his home on time and call the fire department.

When fire crews arrived, they found an RV, a truck and a two story metal home on fire.

All three were deemed a total loss by fire crews.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

According to the Smith County Fire Marshall, the fire was still smoldering this morning.

