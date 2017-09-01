FM 2087 near Longview is open

Closed since last fall, FM 2087 is now open. Photo by Jamey Boyum KLTV.

The FM 2087 bridge is ready for traveling.

TXDOT crews removed the road closed signs and opened the bridge September 1. They had a few minor jobs to take care of then they opened it to the public. They say the old bridge was very narrow and had shoulders about a foot wide. The new bridge has wider lanes and a ten foot shoulder on both sides.

The road had been closed since last fall.

