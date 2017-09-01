Donation centers full, need for hurricane victims now is money, giftcards

Colonial Hills Baptist Church in Tyler began accepting immediate need donations for hurricane evacuees staying in the area this week, and they’re very well stocked. They're so well-stocked, in fact, that they need money more than anything else.

David Rebenstorf, Missions Coordinator at Colonial Hills Baptist Church, says the church was contacted by Tyler’s Emergency Operations Center earlier in the week.

“To help FEMA we have set up a location that people can come and get donations of hygiene products, snacks and ready-made foods,” Rebenstorf said.

Those people are evacuees from down south, and if they have a FEMA armband, they can get what they need at no cost.

“Even activity books and crayons for children to keep them busy while the parents are probably keeping their eyes on the news and trying to figure out what’s going to happen with their homes,” Rebenstorf stated.

Carlos Quintero, along with his wife and her parents stopped by for some supplies. They came up from Port Arthur the day Hurricane Harvey hit.

“We didn’t think we were going to make it out because the water was so high,” Quintero relayed.

But they did and they stayed at a Tyler hotel while his family stayed home. But his parents and siblings were soon standing in shin-deep water inside their house.

“And the water’s nasty,” Quintero said.

Help came from the air.

“Yesterday they were rescued with a helicopter,” Quintero revealed.

But the water has drained out of the house, so they decided to head back and:

“...bring them some stuff because over there they said the gas stations have no more gas, the stores are empty and there’s like lines to get in,” Quintero explained.

He had called home and asked his sister what they needed.

“She said my little brother who’s ten, he was in the water and today he feels sick. His stomach is hurting and so I took him some chicken noodle soup,” Quintero said.

So the family stocked up since the church has:

“More than we actually probably can handle for the number of evacuees that are in town right now,” Rebenstorf added.

So Carlos’ group is heading for home.

“Yeah, I’m ready to go back and see them,” Quintero said.

“And clean up?” I asked him.

“Clean up, yeah,” Quintero smiled.

And they didn’t even put a dent in the donations provided by the people of East Texas.

Church officials say they’re open through September 9 and have plenty of supplies for now, but that could change next week. Anything left over will be donated to those in need to the south.

