Residents say they experiences burning eyes, headache during ammonia leak

Colonial Hills Baptist Church in Tyler began accepting immediate need donations for hurricane evacuees staying in the area this week, and they’re very well stocked.More >>
Before the ammonia leak at the Brookshire’s distribution center was contained today, Tyler police asked residents and businesses in the immediate area to evacuate.More >>
Governor Gregg Abbott has released a statement Friday saying the state will "identify and vigorously prosecute" those who use price gouging to take advantage of the victims of Hurricane Harvey.More >>
At least four people were injured from an ammonia leak at the Brookshire's Warehouse, and several roads are still shut down in the area Friday morning.More >>
The NFL Players Association has filed a petition aimed at circumventing any disciplinary action the league might take against Dallas Cowboys player Ezekiel Elliott.More >>
