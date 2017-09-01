Residents say they experiences burning eyes, headache during ammonia leak

Bridges on Kinsey residents were forced to evacuate after a ammonia leak at the Brookshires Distribution Center that backs up to their property. (source: KLTV News Staff)

Before the ammonia leak at the Brookshire’s Distribution Center was contained today, Tyler police asked residents and businesses in the immediate area to evacuate.

Residents at the Bridges on Kinsey Apartment Complex are back at home tonight after the leak forced them to leave the property.

“You could feel your lips burning and your lungs burning,” says Andre Thompson, a maintenance worker and resident at the complex. “It immediately gave me, like, a minor headache.”

“I made a drive through just to see how bad it was,” says Felicia Martinez, the property’s manager. “Immediately, even with the windows rolled up in the car, it was so strong your eyes, your chest, you couldn’t get away from it.”

Martinez then sent out a mass email to all residents asking them to leave due to the property’s close proximity to the distribution center.

“It’s literally in our backyard,” says Martinez. “The end of our property, that’s exactly where the end of our distribution center lines up with.”

To ensure all residents evacuated, maintenance crews then covered their noses and mouths and walked through the complex.

“We just went door to door and asked the tenants to evacuate because of the ammonia smell,” says Thompson.

Jamil Tharp, a resident at the complex, says he didn’t evacuate because once he stepped outside the conditions were unbearable.

“It was very odor-y and very strong,” says Tharp. “I was starting to get lightheaded. I didn’t leave because it wasn’t in the apartment.”

Around 10 a.m., the ammonia leak at Brookshire’s was contained and residents were notified that they could return to their homes in the surrounding areas, but for those who experienced this morning's stench, questions still remain.

“How did a gas leak happen in broad daylight in that time of the morning?” wonders Tharp.

East Texas Medical Center says that if you were exposed to this morning's leak and are still experiencing symptoms such as nausea, coughing, or chest pain, to contact poison control.

