Kilgore student collects for Houston

An East Texas college student, and veteran, is now doing his part to help and to check on his family who have been victims of the flooding in

south Texas.

Gathering supplies to take to Houston, Nick Gaviria, a Kilgore college student, and Marine Corps veteran couldn't just stand by and do nothing.

"I tried to come up with a plan and the best way to do that was to involve Kilgore college and see what we could come up with," he says.

And the college, staff, and students responded. Water, pet food, cleaning supplies, a little of everything.

"There's a need for a lot of stuff down there, so we're taking whatever people are willing to donate," Nick says.

Studying criminal law, and president of 'Latinos en Accion' on campus, the images of flood ravaged Houston was too much for him to watch.

"When something goes wrong, you don't run away from it, you run towards it. It's hard wired into my system to help out," Gaviria says.

And Nick has personal ties too. He has family in the Houston area who sustained extreme flood damage.

"My parents lost their house. The high school I went to was completely decimated, by brother in law and best friend lost their house. If I would have found a boat on Monday I would have been there already. First and foremost I want to go and hug my family. But I don't want to go down empty-handed," he says.

"Nick really stepped up as a student and said I'm going to Houston. My family has lost a lot and I want to help people not just my family but this whole community," says Kilgore college public information officer Chris Craddock.

Nick's attitude is, you can stand and watch, or stand up and do something.

"Even a case of water for a family can mean a lot. So they can feel like ok we're not alone, there are people out there that care. I want to be part of that," he says.

Nick is planning a supply run Saturday morning to the Sheldon ISD area of northeast Houston, and to check on his family.

The Kilgore Rangerette foundation donated over 60 cases of bottled water to his effort.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.