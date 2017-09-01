Harrison County searching for missing teen

From the Harrison County Sheriff's Office:

Harrison County is seeking information regarding a missing 16-year-old juvenile, Stephanie Ree Grace.

Stephanie has been reported missing since August 18, 2017. She was last seen at her residence on Hwy 80 in Longview. She is believed to be in the company of Brittany Badgett, an adult family friend.

She is described as having long brown hair, Hazel eyes, 5’6”-5’7” tall, approximately 140 lbs., her DOB is 08-09-2001. She has a recent tattoo on her left shoulder that says “Ohana” with water colors behind it, and possibly a nostril pierced on the right side.

Anyone having information regarding the location of the missing juvenile may call Harrison County Dispatch at 903-923-4000.