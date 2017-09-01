Governor vows to "vigorously prosecute" those who price gouge in wake of Harvey

Governor Gregg Abbott has released a statement Friday saying the state will "identify and vigorously prosecute" those who use price gouging to take advantage of the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Price gouging is illegal. The Office of the Attorney General has authority to prosecute any business that price gouges after a disaster has been declared by the governor.

Here is Gov. Abbot's full statement:

To all to whom these presents shall come, Whereas, I, Greg Abbott, Governor of the State of Texas, did issue a series of proclamations declaring a state of disaster in 58 counties of Texas as a result of the catastrophic damage caused by Hurricane Harvey; and Whereas, millions of Texans have been impacted by this disaster, including many who have been displaced from their homes and have temporarily relocated to other parts of the state that are not a part of the declared disaster area; and Whereas, many Texans impacted by this disaster are particularly vulnerable to economic exploitation during this challenging time; and Whereas, Texas law prohibits price gouging and gives the attorney general the authority to prosecute anyone throughout Texas who takes advantage of a declared disaster by charging an exorbitant or excessive price for fuel, food, medicine, or any other necessity; and Whereas, I am assured that the Attorney General and other law enforcement officials throughout Texas will seek to identify and vigorously prosecute those who use price-gouging to take advantage of the victims of Hurricane Harvey; Now, therefore, be it known that price gouging is unlawful throughout Texas and that violations of subsection 17.46(b)(27) of the Texas Business and Commerce Code may be investigated and prosecuted by the attorney general anywhere throughout the state. In testimony whereof, I have hereunto signed my name and have officially caused the Seal of State to be affixed at my office in the City of Austin, Texas, this the 1st day of September, 2017. Greg Abbott

The Texas Attorney General's Office says that if you feel you are being unfairly charged for goods such as water, food, batteries, gasoline, etc to raise the issue of price gouging with the provider. If you are unable to resolve the matter, you can file a complaint with the Attorney General's Office here.

