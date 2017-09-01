NFL players association files restraining order in Elliott case

The NFL Players Association has filed a petition aimed at circumventing any disciplinary action the league might take against Dallas Cowboys player Ezekiel Elliott.

Thursday, the NFLPA posted a statement to its website saying a petition had been filed in federal court in the Eastern District of Texas. The move came ahead of pending action by Harold Henderson, the arbitrator in the case. If successful, Elliott would be eligible to play in the Cowboys opener against the New York Giants.

Henderson is expected to rule on Elliott's appeal soon, according to The Associated Press.

Elliott was suspended for six games after the league determined he used physical force last summer in Ohio against Tiffany Thompson, his girlfriend at the time, AP reports.

The NFLPA disputed the suspension, saying:

"This decision comes as a result of the startling revelations by the NFL's co-lead investigator that she - the only NFL investigator who personally interviewed all of the witnesses, including the accuser - did not support the decision to discipline Mr. Elliott. She was prohibited from conveying her views to both Commissioner Roger Goodell and the advisory committee that was paneled to make recommendations to the Commissioner."

The association called the exclusion of her findings deliberate and strongly criticized the move saying it violates the league's own Personal Conduct Policy, "which the League unilaterally imposed and refused to collectively bargain."

A league spokesman responded the criticism, disputing the statements.

"They're trying to create a grand conspiracy story where none exists," NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart told NFL.com.

Read Full Filing Below:

