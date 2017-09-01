2 CareFlight helicopters on scene of fatality wreck in Marion County

At least two medical helicopters responded to the scene of a wreck in Marion County Friday afternoon.



The wreck occurred on TX-49, just past its intersection with FM 248, according to DPS Sgt. Jean Dark. The crash involved only one vehicle. There is at least one fatality.



More information will be added as confirmed, Stay with KLTV and KLTV.com for updates.



Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.