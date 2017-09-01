Grave marker located in Longview, police searching for family of deceased WWII veteran

A grave marker has been located in Gregg County.

Longview Police is seeking information related to the marker and are hoping to locate family members.

The marker belongs to a member of the U.S. Army that served in World War II. The name on the marker reads Prather Jones.

Anyone with information can send a Facebook message or call the Longview Police at 903-237-1170.

