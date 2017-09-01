Longview Fire called to assist after car drives through brick ho - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Longview Fire called to assist after car drives through brick house

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) -

The Longview Fire Department responded to the scene of a car through a house on Thursday.

Station 3 was dispatched to the accident as well as a Special Operations Team from Station 2.

Together they worked to help stabilize and secure the opening in the house to prevent more damage and protect the occupants.

No injuries were reported.

