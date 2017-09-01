Chicken Cordon Bleu Pasta by La Madeleine Tyler

One of the pasta dishes that everyone seems to love at La Madeleine in Tyler is the Chicken Cordon Bleu pasta. If you haven't tried it yet, you can make ist yourself using the following recipe, or you can visit the restaurant on the Loop in Tyler!

Chicken Cordon Bleu Pasta

Ingredients:

• 6 oz of gruyere sauce

• 4 oz balsamic chicken

• 2 oz diced ham

• 1 ½ oz red bell peppers

• 2 oz peas

• 6 oz cooked bowtie pasta

• 3 oz swiss cheese

• 1 tablespoon diced tomatoes

• 1 teaspoon parsley

1. Heat gruyere sauce for 30 seconds in a preheated sauté pan.

2. Add balsamic chicken and ham and heat for 30 seconds

3. Had bell peppers and peas and heat for another 30 seconds

4. Add pasta to mixture and cook an additional 30 seconds while mixing all ingredients together

5. Top with tomatoes and parsley