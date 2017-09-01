No injuries reported in fire at Halliburton in Kilgore

Fire officials responded to a fire at Halliburton, in Kilgore, Friday afternoon.

The fire occurred around 12:45 p.m.

Johnny Bellows, Fire Chief for Kilgore Fire, confirmed with KLTV that the department responded and was able to get the fire under control.

Bellows says a cement truck inside one of the buildings caught fire.

The building sustained minor damage.

Employees were evacuated, no one was injured.

Sabine Fire, Champion EMS, and Kilgore rescue unit all responded.

Halliburton released a statement today to KLTV saying in part "Halliburton is investigating the incident. The fire had no impact on the company’s operations or the primary offices at the facility."

