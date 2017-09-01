Officials confirm water leak on Old Jacksonville - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Officials confirm water leak on Old Jacksonville

TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

A water main break is affecting portions of Old Jacksonville, near Fresh and the Knollwood subdivision.

Authorities with the City of Tyler and Southern Utilities say that those in the area may not have water or have low water pressure.

KLTV is working to get more details. 

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly