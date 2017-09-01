UPDATE: At least 6 injured in ammonia leak at Brookshire's Warehouse, traffic still blocked

At least six people have been injured from an ammonia leak at the Brookshire's Warehouse, and several roads are still shut down in the area Friday morning.

Tyler police say around 6:13 a.m. Tyler Fire crews, Tyler police, and EMS responded to the Brookshire's Warehouse in the 1600 block of SW Loop 323 on reports of an ammonia leak.

Tyler Police Public Information Officer Don Martin says the ammonia leak has been contained at this time and all employees have been removed from the complex.

Brookshire Grocery Company stated in a press release, "It was determined that the leak occurred early this morning at a refrigerated warehouse and local authorities were notified immediately. HAZMAT teams with the Tyler Fire Department, Police Department and EMS responded and were working to notify residents and businesses in the area."

“The safety and well-being of our employees and the community are our highest priority,” said Ellen Reynolds, communications director for the company. “We are working closely with the Tyler Fire, Police and Emergency First Responders to address the situation.”

Old Jacksonville Highway remains closed between Rice Road and Loop 323.

Officials with ETMC say six people have been transported to local hospitals and several others patients are being treated at the scene.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.

ETMC EMS will continue to be on standby for any more injuries.

