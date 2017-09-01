Several injured in ammonia leak at Brookshire's Warehouse, Tyler Police say it's safe to return outside

Several people were injured from an ammonia leak at the Brookshire's Warehouse Friday morning.

UPDATE 2 p.m.: CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler says it has received a total of 7 patients today due to the leak. All have been treated and released.

UPDATE 10:45 a.m.: Just before 11 a.m. Tyler Police gave the public the ok to return outside.

Tyler police say around 6:13 a.m. Tyler Fire crews, Tyler police, and EMS responded to the Brookshire's Warehouse in the 1600 block of SW Loop 323 on reports of an ammonia leak.

Tyler Police Public Information Officer Don Martin says the ammonia leak has been contained at this time. Employees were removed from the complex.

Brookshire Grocery Company stated in a press release, "It was determined that the leak occurred early this morning at a refrigerated warehouse and local authorities were notified immediately. HAZMAT teams with the Tyler Fire Department, Police Department and EMS responded and were working to notify residents and businesses in the area."

“The safety and well-being of our employees and the community are our highest priority,” said Ellen Reynolds, communications director for the company. “We are working closely with the Tyler Fire, Police and Emergency First Responders to address the situation.”

Officials with ETMC say six people from Brookshire's were transported to local hospitals and several others patients were treated at the scene.

ETMC says the four patients taken to ETMC Tyler were treated and released this morning.

Grace Community elementary school is closed today due to the chemical spill.

