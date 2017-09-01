Possible HAZMAT situation shuts down Old Jacksonville Hwy and SW Loop 323

Two major Tyler roads are shut down Friday morning because of a possible HAZMAT situation.

According to authorities, Old Jacksonville Highway and SW Loop 323 are shut down in the area of the Brookshire's Warehouse. Tyler police are urging motorists to avoid this area.

Employees of Brookshire's say they have been notified to stay away from the building.

KLTV is also getting reports of at least two wrecks working in the detour route along Rice Road.

Tyler police are on scene assisting Tyler fire with the ongoing situation.

KLTV has at the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

Stay tuned to KLTV.com for the latest on this developing situation.

