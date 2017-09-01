Brookshire Grocery Company releases statement about distribution center ammonia leak

Governor Gregg Abbott has released a statement Friday saying the state will "identify and vigorously prosecute" those who use price gouging to take advantage of the victims of Hurricane Harvey.More >>
At least four people were injured from an ammonia leak at the Brookshire's Warehouse, and several roads are still shut down in the area Friday morning.More >>
The NFL Players Association has filed a petition aimed at circumventing any disciplinary action the league might take against Dallas Cowboys player Ezekiel Elliott.More >>
Fire officials are responding to a fire at Halliburton in Kilgore. Johnny Bellows, Fire Chief for Kilgore Fire, confirms that the department has units on scene.More >>
At least two medical helicopters responded to the scene of a wreck in Marion County Friday afternoon.More >>
