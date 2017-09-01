Brookshire Grocery Company releases statement about distribution center ammonia leak

UPDATE 4:35 p.m.: Brookshire Grocery Company released a statement about the ammonia leak that occurred on Friday morning:

Brookshire Grocery Co. is confirming an ammonia leak occurred Friday morning. The leak was quickly contained at the company’s distribution center located at 1600 WSW Loop 323 in Tyler. The safety and well-being of employees and the community are the company’s highest priority. BGC’s adherence to incident response protocol kept the situation from escalating or causing serious harm. Although a few people received medical attention, there were no serious injuries. The distribution center was reopened by 10 a.m. and the company has resumed normal operations. BGC would like to recognize the Tyler fire, police and medical first responders for their quick response in arriving on scene and helping to ensure safety.

UPDATE 4 p.m.: OSHA has confirmed it is investigating a Friday morning ammonia leak at the Brookshire's Warehouse in Tyler.

Several people were injured from an ammonia leak at the Brookshire's Warehouse Friday morning.

UPDATE 2 p.m.: CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler says it has received a total of 7 patients today due to the leak. All have been treated and released.

UPDATE 10:45 a.m.: Just before 11 a.m. Tyler Police gave the public the ok to return outside.

Tyler police say around 6:13 a.m. Tyler Fire crews, Tyler police, and EMS responded to the Brookshire's Warehouse in the 1600 block of SW Loop 323 on reports of an ammonia leak.

Tyler Police Public Information Officer Don Martin says the ammonia leak has been contained at this time. Employees were removed from the complex.

Brookshire Grocery Company stated in a press release, "It was determined that the leak occurred early this morning at a refrigerated warehouse and local authorities were notified immediately. HAZMAT teams with the Tyler Fire Department, Police Department and EMS responded and were working to notify residents and businesses in the area."

“The safety and well-being of our employees and the community are our highest priority,” said Ellen Reynolds, communications director for the company. “We are working closely with the Tyler Fire, Police and Emergency First Responders to address the situation.”

Officials with ETMC say six people from Brookshire's were transported to local hospitals and several others patients were treated at the scene.

ETMC says the four patients taken to ETMC Tyler were treated and released this morning.

Grace Community elementary school is closed today due to the chemical spill.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.