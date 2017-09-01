At least 6 injured in ammonia leak at Brookshire's Warehouse, Tyler Police say it's safe to return outside

A water main break is affecting the portions of Old Jacksonville, near Fresh and the Knollwood subdivision. Authorities with the City of Tyler and Southern Utilities say that those in the area may not have water or have low water pressure. KLTV is working to get more details. Copyright 2017 KLTV. All Rights Reserved.More >>
At least four people have been injured from an ammonia leak at the Brookshire's Warehouse, and several roads are still shut down in the area Friday morning.
It wasn't too long ago, the Winona couldn't buy a win, but now the Wildcats are district title contenders. In head coach Keylon Kincade's first year in 2014, Winona went just 1-9. Last year, the Wildcats were 8-6 and advanced all the way to the state quarterfinals.
Known as "Double J," Justin is a special needs student at Hughes Springs. He suffered a traumatic brain injury when he was four, but has always been involved with the Mustangs as their manager. Well Thursday night, Justin got to suit up and take the field. On the first play of the game, the 6 foot 9 star took the ball and broke straight for the end zone.
