Friday's Weather: Mostly sunny and very nice. Afternoon high temperatures near 90

Happy Friday, East Texas! Another nice start with fair skies and temperatures dropping into the upper 60s. Light winds through the day today with mostly sunny skies and afternoon high temperatures reaching the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. More sunshine for the weekend with humidity gradually rising. Saturday morning looks nice with a few places once again dropping into the upper 60s. Mostly sunny Saturday afternoon with high temperatures near 90 degrees and southeasterly winds. Sunday, a few more clouds roll in and a few places could see an isolated shower pop up by afternoon. High temperatures Sunday will once again reach near 90 degrees. The slight chance for rain continues into Monday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 90s. By Tuesday, the chance for rain increases as a cold front moves into the region. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible along the cold front which will bring in cooler temperatures and lower humidity for the middle of next week.

