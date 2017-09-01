Special moment takes place in Hughes Springs; Thursday night highlights and scores

Known as "Double J," Justin is a special needs student at Hughes Springs. He suffered a traumatic brain injury when he was four, but has always been involved with the Mustangs as their manager. Well Thursday night, Justin got to suit up and take the field. On the first play of the game, the 6 foot 9 star took the ball and broke straight for the end zone.More >>
It wasn't too long ago, the Winona couldn't buy a win, but now the Wildcats are district title contenders. In head coach Keylon Kincade's first year in 2014, Winona went just 1-9. Last year, the Wildcats were 8-6 and advanced all the way to the state quarterfinals.
Texas Tech announced Wednesday afternoon that the athletics department will donate $100 to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts for every point the Red Raiders score in Saturday's season opener against Eastern Washington.
For the fourth straight year, rivals Longview and lufkin are opening the season against each other on Friday night at Lobo Stadium. And as in past seasons, it's our Red Zone game of the week. This will be the 80th meeting between the two storied programs, and the Lobos lead the all time series by just one game.
