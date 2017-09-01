Special moment takes place in Hughes Springs; Thursday night highlights and scores

Known as "Double J," Justin is a special needs student at Hughes Springs. He suffered a traumatic brain injury when he was four, but has always been involved with the Mustangs as their manager.

Well Thursday night, Justin got to suit up and take the field. On the first play of the game, the 6 foot 9 star took the ball and broke straight for the end zone. You know Justin scored, and on this night, so did the entire communities of Daingerfield and Hughes Springs.



Thursday night scores

Daingerfield 23, Hughes Springs 30 Final

Waxahachie Life 28, Grace 48 Final

Ore City 20, Maud 8 Final

Cushing 18, Queen City 41 Final



Copyright 2017 KLTV. All Rights Reserved.