Special moment takes place in Hughes Springs; Thursday night hig - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Special moment takes place in Hughes Springs; Thursday night highlights and scores

Grace wins its season opener. Grace wins its season opener.
HUGHES SPRINGS, TX (KLTV) -

Known as "Double J," Justin is a special needs student at Hughes Springs. He suffered a traumatic brain injury when he was four, but has always been involved with the Mustangs as their manager.

Well Thursday night, Justin got to suit up and take the field. On the first play of the game, the 6 foot 9 star took the ball and broke straight for the end zone. You know Justin scored, and on this night, so did the entire communities of Daingerfield and Hughes Springs.

Thursday night scores

Daingerfield 23, Hughes Springs 30 Final
Waxahachie Life 28, Grace 48 Final
Ore City 20, Maud 8 Final
Cushing 18, Queen City 41 Final

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All Rights Reserved.

  • KLTV SportsLocal SportsMore>>

  • NFL Draft 2017

    NFL Draft 2017

  • Special moment takes place in Hughes Springs; Thursday night highlights and scores

    Special moment takes place in Hughes Springs; Thursday night highlights and scores

    Friday, September 1 2017 12:18 AM EDT2017-09-01 04:18:43 GMT
    Grace wins its season opener.Grace wins its season opener.

    Known as "Double J," Justin is a special needs student at Hughes Springs. He suffered a traumatic brain injury when he was four, but has always been involved with the Mustangs as their manager. Well Thursday night, Justin got to suit up and take the field. On the first play of the game, the 6 foot 9 star took the ball and broke straight for the end zone.

    More >>

    Known as "Double J," Justin is a special needs student at Hughes Springs. He suffered a traumatic brain injury when he was four, but has always been involved with the Mustangs as their manager. Well Thursday night, Justin got to suit up and take the field. On the first play of the game, the 6 foot 9 star took the ball and broke straight for the end zone.

    More >>

  • Red Zone Rundown: Winona is building something special

    Red Zone Rundown: Winona is building something special

    Friday, September 1 2017 12:23 AM EDT2017-09-01 04:23:51 GMT
    Winona is coming off its best season since the mid 1980's.Winona is coming off its best season since the mid 1980's.

    It wasn't too long ago, the Winona couldn't buy a win, but now the Wildcats are district title contenders. In head coach Keylon Kincade's first year in 2014, Winona went just 1-9. Last year, the Wildcats were 8-6 and advanced all the way to the state quarterfinals.

    More >>

    It wasn't too long ago, the Winona couldn't buy a win, but now the Wildcats are district title contenders. In head coach Keylon Kincade's first year in 2014, Winona went just 1-9. Last year, the Wildcats were 8-6 and advanced all the way to the state quarterfinals.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly