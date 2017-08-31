Another unexpected Hurricane problem

Some of the people who escaped Hurricane Harvey and the flooding made it here to safety, to only run into another type of damage: tar coating their vehicles. Hunter Sowards joins us at 10 with a new report on the mistake that's aggravating so many evacuees and locals.

Tomorrow lots of new laws go into effect, including one regulating when and where you can text. Jamey Boyum has the details in a new report.

And, get ready for the newest edition of Restaurant Reports. Bob Hallmark joins us at 10 with a rundown of which East Texas eateries impressed health inspections this time around.

