Another unexpected Hurricane problem

Some of the people who escaped Hurricane Harvey and the flooding made it here to safety, to only run into another type of damage: tar coating their vehicles. Hunter Sowards joins us at 10 with a new report on the mistake that's aggravating so many evacuees and locals.
Tomorrow lots of new laws go into effect, including one regulating when and where you can text. Jamey Boyum has the details in a new report.
And, get ready for the newest edition of Restaurant Reports. Bob Hallmark joins us at 10 with a rundown of which East Texas eateries impressed health inspections this time around.
A 61-year-old woman died Wednesday afternoon in Newton County after her vehicle was swept off the road by floodwaters.More >>
Police are responding to a rollover wreck in Tyler.More >>
Gas stations across the country, including in East Texas, should expect to see increased gas prices over the next several weeks following the destruction from Hurricane Harvey.More >>
A large crew is heading to a Beaumont hospital in the same CHRISTUS network, where staff say the situation is dire.draftMore >>
Kilgore Middle School is working to directly help a Pasadena middle school impacted by Hurricane Harvey.More >>
