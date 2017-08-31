TRAFFIC ALERT: Tyler officers responding to wreck on Broadway

Police are responding to a rollover wreck in Tyler.

About 8 p.m., officers responded to the 7200 block of South Broadway Avenue, near the intersection of Muller Garden Road for a traffic crash. At least one vehicle was flipped on its side.

Firefighters, police officers and EMS are all on scene.

Southbound traffic is down to one lane. About 8:30 a tow truck responded to the scene.

At least one person was treated at the scene.

Drivers should use caution in the area and seek alternate routes if possible.

