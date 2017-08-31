Gas prices increase, officials say there is no shortage

Gas stations across the country, including in East Texas, should expect to see increased gas prices over the next several weeks following the destruction from Hurricane Harvey.



According to Dr. John Barrett, a professor at LeTourneau University in Longview, “You’re going to have a temporary interruption of the supply, so that means the gas stations can’t necessarily get gas from the places they’ve been getting it from”.

Gas Buddy estimates the increase will be between $0.15 and $0.25 per gallon.

According to AAA, the price per gallon in Texas has gone up $0.11 in the last week alone.



Dr. Barrett says, “The prices will go up a little bit, but then it should be back to normal here in the next few weeks”.



The root of the price increase stems from the 15 refineries in South Texas that have sustained damage from Hurricane Harvey and remain closed.

Don Deaver, a pipeline engineer, says most refineries that experience hurricane winds or water damage are back up and running within one month, and Dr. Barrett says one they’re up and running, prices should be back to normal.



Texas Railroad Commissioner Ryan Sitton said today that despite decreased oil production, there is no gas shortage. Suppliers are seeing logistical problems getting gas to parts of the state, but not East Texas. He urges drivers to remain calm, adding there's no reason for everyone to fill up at once.

