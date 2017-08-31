FEMA continues to register Harvey evacuees in Tyler

Toy trucks sit in the FEMA registration area for children to play with while waiting. (Source: KLTV)

More than 200 Harvey evacuees have passed through the Tyler Police Department's southside service station in the past two days. The location is set up as information hub, where evacuees can receive guidance and register with FEMA for disaster relief.

Inside, there are sandwiches and snacks and drinks waiting for evacuees, and the line to meet with a FEMA agent was short.

"When we were here after Hurricane Rita, the staging area had about 600 people," evacuee Sandra Dickey said. "Today, there were empty chairs."

Sandra Dickey and her husband Michael made the trip from Orange, a town neighboring Port Arthur. They say they're retired and decided to come early, ahead of Harvey's second land fall, and have been staying in a Tyler hotel for week.

"We came here to apply for FEMA relief and to get a hotel voucher," she said.

Although she says they do not know exactly when their registration will be finalized.

The state and local plan is still to direct evacuees west to DFW. There are large shelters set up there.

At the Faulkner Park police station, wristbands were also passed out to evacuees in need of food and temporary shelter. Meals are provided at the Salvation Army on North Broadway twice a day at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

A temporary Red Cross shelter, where evacuees can stay for 12 hours, is set up at the St. Louis Baptist Church.

