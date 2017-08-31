Text and drive in Texas; get a fine

You may have done it a time or two, but when you wake up it will be illegal.

If law enforcement catches you texting and driving you may be ticketed and fined. So here’s the word on texting and driving.

We all knew it was coming, and now it’s here; it’s an offense for a person to read, write or send an electronic message while operating a motor vehicle. Longview Police Sergeant Shane McCarter says the reason is obvious.

“That allows the driver to stay attentive to their driving while they’re on the roadway, and not become distracted, which is what we’ve tried to get people to do for many, many years now as far as don’t text and drive,” McCarter relayed.

But he says honestly it’s not always easy for an officer to spot.

“It will be a challenge, and the biggest thing is for folks to recognize that we are going to be out there looking for that. You know, hopefully that’s just enough for folks to understand that now that there’s a law in place they realize that they’re not suppose to do it and there’s a little more teeth, per say, that says hey you can’t do that anymore,” McCarter stated.

Since it’s a class C misdemeanor an offender could be arrested although:

“It’s not an automatic arrest, no,” McCarter clarified.

But the fine could get worse:

“If you’re involved in an accident, and an electronic device is attributed to that and there’s injury to the person it can actually increase the fine and the punishment,” McCarter explained.

It’s still legal to talk on the phone but:

“Hands-free devices, they’re going to be the best thing to do, and there is some distraction that goes along with talking on the phone,” McCarter said.

Police can’t take your phone to say; check to see when a text was sent. And the law does not apply if the vehicle is stopped, but you better put it down when you start moving.

The fine is about $100 for texting and driving, and that can increases by another hundred for a repeat offense. It will not take points away from your license unless there is also a moving violation offense or wreck.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.