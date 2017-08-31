Traffic stop leads to arrests in Arp High School burglary

Anthony Frazier, left, and Nicholas Burkhart were arrested in connection with a burglary case. (Source: Smith County Sheriff's Office)

During a traffic stop Wednesday, a Smith County Sheriff's Patrol Deputy arrested a woman for possession of a controlled substance.

Smith County detectives interviewed the woman and gathered information about the burglary at Arp High School.

The Smith County Sheriff's Office contacted the Arp Police Department detectives and obtained a search warrant.

Through the execution of those warrants, two people, Anthony W. Frazier, 48, and Nicholas Burkhart, 31, were arrested for the burglary.

The bond for the two men was set at $100,000 each, and they remain in the Smith County Jail.

Firearms, methamphetamine, a trailer, generators and welders were recovered during the search.

The Smith County Sheriff's Office stated, "While executing the search warrant, information was also gathered about a related address on Phoenix Drive. Detectives arrived at this location and subsequently seized drug paraphernalia and conducted numerous interviews."

